LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Archbishop Joseph Kurtz described his years as priest as “an adventure” on Friday during a celebration for his 50th year of being ordained. Kurtz reflected on his years at a noon mass on Friday at the Cathedral of the Assumption. Kurtz has been a priest for 50 years and nearly 23 years as a bishop. He will be retiring at the end of March.

25 DAYS AGO