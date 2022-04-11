ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

National League Glance

Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m. Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd. Tuesday's Games. Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0), 4:10...

Rockies top Dodgers to win season's opening series

DENVER (AP) — C.J. Cron drilled a two-run homer on an afternoon when the whipping wind made flyballs an adventure, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-4 to give Bud Black his 1,000th win as a major league manager. Black becomes the 66th skipper to reach the milestone. He improved to 351-360 with Colorado after going 649-713 with the San Diego Padres. Wind gusts up to 40 mph at Coors Field sent napkins and hot-dog wrappers floating through the stands. The Rockies took two of three for their first home series win over the Dodgers since August 2018.
This Day In Dodgers History: First Game Played At Dodger Stadium

On April 10, 1962, the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers played the first game at Dodger Stadium in front of 52,564 fans. A three-run homer by by Wally Post broke a 2-2 tie in the seventh inning and propelled the reigning National League champions to a 6-3 victory over the Dodgers.
Cubs: Willson Contreras’ warning to Brewers should be taken seriously

Willson Contreras of the Chicago Cubs has been hit 14 times by Milwaukee Brewers pitching. On Saturday, matters reached a boiling point. Contreras and the Brewers have a long history of conflict, most of which is dished out by Milwaukee pitching. Whether intentional or not, the Brewers have plunked Contreras a high quantity of times — nearly a quarter of all HBPs in Contreras’ career came from the Cubs’ NL Central rival.
Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
Dwayne Haskins' comment on wife's last Instagram post comes to light after death: 'Helped me through my storm'

Dwayne Haskins’ comment on his wife’s last picture on social media was brought to light over the weekend following the quarterback’s tragic death in Florida. Kalabrya Haskins last posted on Instagram a picture of her and the NFL quarterback on Valentine’s Day this past February. Her pictures include everything from their vacations and outings on the town to little funny moments the two of them shared together.
Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
Look: Epic College Softball Home Run Is Going Viral

An epic college softball home run is going viral this week. No. 16 Georgia battled No. 11 Tennessee in softball on Monday. Georgia’s Lacey Fincher put the team on her back in the bottom of the first. Fincher absolutely demolished a ball out over the left-field wall to increase...
Pirates-Cardinals series finale rained out

The four-game series finale between the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium was called off Monday due to rain. It will be made up as part of a split doubleheader June 14 in St. Louis. The game would have been the Pirates’ first regular-season look at starting...
Corey Seager keeping 1 unique superstition from his Dodgers days

Corey Seager plays for the Texas Rangers now, but he is still acting like a Los Angeles Dodger in one notable way. The Rangers slugger Seager revealed this week that he is keeping a unique superstition from his Dodgers days. Seager and the Dodgers won the World Series in 2020 at the Rangers’ home ballpark, Globe Life Field, which was the neutral site host for the postseason that year because of the pandemic. Now that Seager is actually playing for the Rangers, he is using the same locker that he had for that 2020 playoff run.
This Date in Baseball

1914  The first Federal League game was played in Baltimore and the Terrapins defeated Buffalo, 3-2, behind Jack Quinn. A crowd estimated at 27,000 stood 15 rows deep in the outfield to witness the return of major league baseball to Baltimore. 1933  Sammy West of St. Louis went...
Giants' Alyssa Nakken makes history as first female MLB coach on field

San Francisco Giants' Alyssa Nakken on Tuesday night became the first female coach to make an on-field appearance in a Major League Baseball game. The big picture: The 31-year-old took over for Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson, who was ejected from the game against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park, per the MLB. Nakken became in 2020 the first female coach in MLB history, when she was named an assistant under Giants manager Gabe Kapler.
10 years of Crying Jordan

On April 23, 2012, at a new site called Memecrunch, an image appeared that would, one day, become a certifiable link in the evolution of human communication. Posted anonymously, it was originally titled "Sad Michael Jordan." It was simple and straightforward, but universal, somehow: a picture of the bewildered, overwhelmed, tear-soaked face of basketball icon Michael Jordan, framed with letters in white block Impact font: "WHY ... DID I BUY THE BOBCATS?" Sad Michael Jordan sat unused and unshared for years. But when it caught on as Crying Jordan, in 2015, it grew into a global sensation, albeit an occasionally tedious one. It has now been replicated across the planet to communicate nearly every aspect of the human condition. It has been shot through a hoop, kicked through a field goal, pounded on a drum, turned into a cartoon, a court drawing, an album cover, a Mets statue, and superimposed onto a nun, a pope, a saint, one NBA player's beard and another's bald spot. It has been mentioned on "Jeopardy!" and at Kobe Bryant's memorial and inside the White House. And now, a decade after its first known appearance, it's official: Crying Jordan is the greatest sports meme of all time.
Rockies manager Bud Black earns 1,000th career victory

Per Nick Groke of The Athletic, Black is just the eighth active manager to get to the 1,000-victory benchmark and is the first to reach the mark since Joe Girardi did it with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2020. The Rockies defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-4 on Sunday. The man...
New Broncos QB Russell Wilson is going all-in on Denver sports

Russell Wilson is already endearing himself to Denver Broncos fans ... but not only Broncos fans. The former Seattle Seahawks quarterback was traded on March 16 for a significant haul -- two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, QB Drew Lock, DL Shelby Harris and TE Noah Fant. Though leaving the team where he had defined himself as a quarterback must have been a bit of a shock, Wilson has been keeping busy by supporting as many other Denver teams as he possibly can.
