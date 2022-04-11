Pitbull taking his tour to Red Rocks this summer

MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) — Pitbull fans in Colorado will have something to look forward to this summer concert season.

Mr. Worldwide himself is planning to perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on his Can’t Stop Us Now tour going from July to October 2022.

Pitbull will be performing with featured artists Iggy Azalea and Sean Paul in his 50 plus tour date run.

Pitbull will make his top in Colorado Friday, Aug. 19 at Red Rocks Ampitheatre for one night only. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, April 15 at 10. a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

