Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Timberwolves sign coach Chris Finch to multiyear extension

By Dave McMenamin
ESPN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Timberwolves have signed coach Chris Finch to a multiyear extension, the team announced Monday, the day before the Timberwolves host the LA Clippers in the play-in tournament. Finch's coaching staff also received extensions. Terms were not disclosed. The Timberwolves finished seventh in the West after going 46-36...

www.espn.com

