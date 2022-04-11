ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

The campaign for “bird-friendly beef”

By Lynne Curry
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The National Audubon Society’s new certification program measures eco-benefits using a single, simple metric: birds. It’s a quietly radical approach that’s upending conventional wisdom about both cattle ranching and conservation. In the spring of 2018, at the Rockefeller State Park Preserve in New York’s Hudson Valley,...

107.5 Zoo FM

Ground Squirrel Emerges to Welcome Migrating Birds

After hibernating about nine months, the Columbian Ground Squirrels in Montana are waking up and climbing out of their underground dens. Bob Danley of the Bitterroot Outdoor Journal saw one near the Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge this week. The adult males come to the surface first and they start...
Smithonian

1.4 Million Urban Trees May Fall to Invasive Insects by 2050

In a new study, researchers found that invasive insects in the United States could kill approximately 1.4 million urban trees by 2050, which would cost over $900 million to replace, reports Vishwam Sankaran for the Independent. Hot spots predicted to have the most urban tree mortality were Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Chicago,...
ANIMALS
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
marthastewart.com

Avoid Buying These Three Invasive Plant Species While Shopping at the Garden Center This Spring

Don't let their good looks fool you: Invasive plants from the nursery can be a menace. The quick growers displace native varieties, which are necessary habitats for local insects and birds, says Chuck Bargeron, director of the Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health at the University of Georgia. Avoid these major offenders found at garden centers in some states—and for a comprehensive list, visit Invasive.org, a helpful invasive species identifier run by Bargeron's department.
GARDENING
IFLScience

Genetically Modified Glowing Fish Have Escaped Into Brazilian Wild Creeks

People who worried transgenic life forms would escape from captivity and prove the end of nature may feel they have had their fears confirmed with the discovery of glow-in-the-dark fish in Brazilian wild creeks. On the other hand, so far zebrafish genetically modified for luminescence seem to be less damaging than plenty of other invasive species and maybe no worse than unmodified zebrafish.
ANIMALS
Good News Network

Opium Production Ceases as Communities in Mexico’s Golden Triangle Turn to Forestry

An area famous for cropping narcotics and cannabis has changed its moniker from the Golden Triangle of Opium to the Golden Triangle of Sustainable Forestry. It’s a shift four decades in the making, as the residents of four communities in the hilly, forested northern part of the state of Durango decided they wanted to secure a more sustainable future for themselves.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Invasive ants hit Texas hard—now a killer fungus is coming for them

When crazy ants roll into new parts of Texas, the invasive species wipe out local insects and lizards, drive away birds, and even blind baby rabbits by spewing acid in their eyes. Scientists at the University of Texas at Austin now have good news: a naturally occurring fungus-like pathogen can...
TEXAS STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Bring in The Bird Feeder! Bears are Leaving their H.V. Dens

We're surrounded by wildlife in the Hudson Valley and this time of the year, Hudson Valley residents need a little reminder as visitors might make their way to your neighborhood. It's no surprise to us Hudson Valley natives, that we are surrounded by wildlife. Deer, turkeys, bobcats, and, of course,...
HUDSON, NY
BobVila

What Is Guerrilla Gardening and Is it Legal?

Both urban and suburban areas are filled with unused lots and neglected plots of land. Some plant lovers looking to add greenery to these areas have opted to take matters into their own hands. Guerrilla gardening is the practice of planting flowers or edible plants in neglected private or public spaces. It’s a sort of horticultural graffiti that can serve as a form of protest, though it also simply serves the purpose of cultivating life in places that have been abandoned.
GARDENING
The Conversation U.S.

Raising cattle on native grasses in the eastern U.S. benefits farmers, wildlife and the soil

Early on a cool June morning, heavy dew lies on the grass of rolling farm country somewhere in Tennessee, or Missouri, or Pennsylvania. Small patches of fog hang in low lying pockets of these fields. In the distance, hardworking farmers are starting their day. Farm equipment clangs, tractors roar to life and voices lining out the day’s work drift on the air. This pastoral scene is repeated thousands of times each morning across rural America. But something is missing: the exuberant “Bob bob white!” call of the bobwhite quail that for generations was the soundtrack to summer mornings. Once abundant across...
TENNESSEE STATE
WUSA9

Buildings in DC may have to change in order to become more bird-friendly

WASHINGTON — DC Councilmembers have proposed new legislation that attempts to help stop the unnecessary deaths of hundreds of birds in the District. Councilmembers Mary M. Cheh, Janeese Lewis George, Brooke Pinto, Charles Allen, and Anita Bonds sent a letter proposing the legislation to Secretary Nyasha Smith on March 14.
ANIMALS
KXAN

Best fertilizer for vegetable gardens

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you look across the fence and envy your neighbor’s lush, productive vegetable garden, take heart: it’s all in the fertilizer. Fertilizer makes the difference between ho-hum gardens that eke out a tomato or two and lush, overflowing bushels of produce. The best fertilizer for vegetable gardens can fill your baskets to bursting.
GARDENING
98.3 The KEY

Your history teacher never told you Japan bombed Oregon & Washington

Since the end of World War II, the debate on whether the Japanese planned or did not plan to invade Washington and Oregon with troops still rages on. Some say the Japanese had no intention of invading the U.S. because of the long distance across the Pacific Ocean, and others say they were likely wary of a long drawn out battle with armed Americans, as most households in rural areas at the time had a firearm (81 years later this topic is still highly debated).
OREGON STATE
NPR

Bird-friendly building design may soon be required in D.C.

Each year since 2012, volunteers with the nonprofit City Wildlife have canvassed a roughly 13-block area between Union Station and China Town. They've found a total 4,500 dead or injured birds — victims of the gleaming glass buildings lining the streets. New legislation introduced in the D.C. Council aims...
ANIMALS
