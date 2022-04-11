ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Thunderstorms with tornadoes, hail projected Tuesday evening for eastern Nebraska, western Iowa

By Jake Anderson
KETV.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. — Tuesday could bring severe weather to eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. After spotty drizzle to open the day, temperatures are expected to climb into the 80s as...

www.ketv.com

