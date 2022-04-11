ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dementia

Transforming the lives of veterans with dementia with robotic companion pets

By GOOD MORNING WASHINGTON
WJLA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article7NewsDC — Capital Caring Health is transforming the lives of Veterans...

wjla.com

Comments / 0

Related
WETM

Pet of the Week: Geronimo, Animal Care Sanctuary

EAST SMITHFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week from the Animal Care Sanctuary is a total sweetheart with enthusiasm and kisses to spare!. Geronimo, a five-month-old “gentleman” loves attention and loves just about everybody. ACS said despite having a lot of learning and growing left to do, he would do very well in a home with other dogs, cats, or kids. And he absolutely loves to give a good kiss, go on long walks and run around the yard. And because he’s so young and bright, he should be relatively easy to train; in fact, he already knows how to sit!
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Caring Health#Veterans
Wbaltv.com

Sweet dog needs new home

Time now to find a good home for a pet in need. Joining us is Alexa Jones from BARCS animal shelter introduces us to a dog in need.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
Us Weekly

10 Best Calming Treats for Dogs and Other Pets for 2022

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Stress is one of the most commonly-experienced sensations in the world, with stress levels seemingly always on the rise. And unfortunately, it's not just humans who can feel it. Our four-legged loved ones are just as susceptible to […]
PETS
TODAY.com

Dog walker shares 4 things she wishes pet owners knew

While she was a college student, Lauren Radke started a part-time job walking dogs so she could make some extra cash while having a flexible schedule. Plus, she missed her dogs. “It was also a really good way to get around the city and just be able to get a...
WASHINGTON, DC
Today's Transitions

When Mom Moves In – One couple’s experience of living with dementia.

“Mom needs to move in with us.” Despite being a relatively intelligent person, and despite having experienced my own grandfather’s dementia as he aged more than a decade earlier, I had no idea how much that sentence would completely change my life in a myriad of ways. On the day that my husband came home and told me that his mother needed to move in with us, she did not yet have an official diagnosis, but we knew, in the way that you know the smell of the sky before it rains in the summer. Recent visits had found lunch meat in silverware drawers, piles of undone laundry, and a lingering pall of loneliness that could not be mistaken.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
KGET 17

Covered in Kern: Kern Literacy transforming lives locally

Sponsored Content by the Kern Literacy Council. Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Laura Lollar Wolfe, executive director of Kern Literacy Council about the upcoming events this year. The Kern Literacy program provides a hybrid program that includes in-person and virtual tutoring for adult basic education, English as a...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Freethink

Your pet dog could help people live longer, healthier lives

32,000 pet dogs have joined the Dog Aging Project — a massive study that hopes to help both dogs and people live longer, healthier lives. Why it matters: If good health had a nemesis, it would be aging — as we get older, our risk of developing cancer, heart disease, Alzheimer’s, and many other diseases increases.
PETS
MySanAntonio

Help Your Pets Live Their Best Life

You love your pets so much that you've created a pet-friendly workplace for them. After all, who wants to be away from their pet all day? But being a pet owner is about more than just being there and having fun; you're also responsible for your pet's health. So if you ever notice your pet seems a little sluggish at the office or after a meal, it's a good idea to figure out if there's something in the environment or their food that they're reacting to. Doing so is easy with the 5Strands Pet Food & Environmental Intolerance Test.
PETS
The Kitchn

Celebrate National Pet Day with These Editor-Favorite Products for Dogs

It’s National Pet Day! In honor of the occasion, there’s no better way to celebrate the unconditional love we have for our pets than to spoil them a little (more). Here at The Kitchn, we’re constantly gushing about the animals that make every day special, so it was a breeze to find plenty of recommendations for items that really help our pets shine. Below, check out our picks for the best products to buy for your canine companions on National Pet Day — including treat tossers, grooming tools, and everything in between — according to the editors whose dogs have tried out many of them firsthandpaw. (Sorry cat lovers, this one’s for the pups.)
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy