Authorities investigating after man shot, seriously injured on Dunn Drive
Monroe, LA – Police officials said the shooting occurred around 3:09 p.m. Friday afternoon. It happened on Dunn Drive. Monroe Police...shreveportmag.com
Monroe, LA – Police officials said the shooting occurred around 3:09 p.m. Friday afternoon. It happened on Dunn Drive. Monroe Police...shreveportmag.com
Shreveport Magazine is an independent voice in the Shreveport media landscape. The Shreveport Magazine has remained privately owned and it always will be. The Shreveport Magazine reports about the local news, places, businesses, events and problems affecting the dynamic and amazing City of Shreveport and surrounding neighborhoods.https://shreveportmag.com/
Comments / 0