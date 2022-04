Kelli Lemon and Pulitzer-Prize winning columnist Michael Paul Williams retrace Richmond, Virginia’s history with Confederate monuments from the monuments being erected, starting in 1890, to their removal in 2022. Lemon and Williams talk about progress made by Black Americans in Richmond in the early 20th century only for it to be thwarted and dismissed with the rise of the monuments. Throughout the 20th century and through today America has seen a backlash and rise between black and white.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 21 DAYS AGO