ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden to propose new gun regulations, new head regulator

By CNN, April Hettinger, Cole Johnson
kyma.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The White House is focusing on gun control on Monday as President Joe Biden will present his wish list of reforms for congress. Three sources with knowledge of the...

kyma.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Control#Senate Republicans#Kyma#Kecy#Cnn#The White House
thecheyennepost.com

Rep. Liz Cheney, challenger Harriet Hageman smash fundraising records

Both Rep. Liz Cheney and challenger Harriet Hageman broke their previous fundraising records in the first quarter of 2022, with Hageman surpassing the million-dollar mark and Cheney almost reaching $3 million. The Hageman campaign nearly tripled its fundraising from one quarter to the next: In the first quarter of this...
WYOMING STATE
Daily Mail

Biden names his new ATF nominee Steve Dettelbach - who has called for an assault weapons ban and universal background checks - and announces 'ghost gun' crackdown with 20,000 homemade guns being reported in 2021

President Joe Biden is taking another jab at trying to get a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) director confirmed as he nominated on Monday Steve Dettelbach, a former Senate-confirmed U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Ohio. The announcement coincides with the administration's new crackdowns on ghost...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

What are ghost guns? Biden to unveil new rules on untraceable homemade firearms

President Joe Biden, facing renewed pressure to fulfil his promises of action on gun control, is set to unveil new regulations to curb the spread of so-called “ghost guns” amid rising crime across the country. Inside sources told the Associated Press that the Justice Department is preparing to reveal its long-awaited new rules on untraceable homemade firearms as soon as Monday, 11 April.Those rules are expected to feature a change to the federal legal definition of a firearm to include unfinished parts, such as the “80 per cent complete” receivers that are often sold as the final component of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Biden to nominate new ATF director, release ghost gun rule

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is nominating an Obama-era U.S. attorney to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as his administration unveils its formal rule to rein in ghost guns, privately made firearms without serial numbers that are increasingly cropping up at crime scenes, six people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Michigan Advance

Biden goal for U.S. transition to electric vehicles cast into doubt at U.S. Senate hearing

A White House climate goal to transition the United States to electric vehicles is in trouble if the nation cannot produce more minerals that go into those vehicles’ batteries, U.S. senators of both parties said Thursday. Members of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee agreed during a hearing that more domestic production of lithium, […] The post Biden goal for U.S. transition to electric vehicles cast into doubt at U.S. Senate hearing appeared first on Michigan Advance.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Montanan

DOJ rule cracks down untraceable firearms known as ‘ghost guns’

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden Monday unveiled the Department of Justice’s plan to regulate untraceable firearms known as “ghost guns,” as well as announced his nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The Department of Justice’s final rule bans the business of manufacturing ghost guns, such as “buy build shoot” kits that […] The post DOJ rule cracks down untraceable firearms known as ‘ghost guns’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy