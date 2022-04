Petaluma Police Department in the San Francisco Bay Area have put out an interesting request. They’re looking for the owner of what they believe is a 1966 Chevy Impala convertible. At least that’s what they think it is. The license plate was missing and the VIN didn’t match any records on file, so they’re making a guess. In fact, they don’t even know if the vehicle is stolen.

PETALUMA, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO