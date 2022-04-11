ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kylie Jenner Seemingly Confirms Her Baby With Travis Scott, Formerly Known As Wolf, Still Doesn't Have A Name

By rebecahjacobs
 1 day ago

Following Kylie Jenner’s announcement that her second child with Travis Scott was no longer named Wolf as initially announced, it looks like the couple still hasn’t decided on a name for the two-month-old.

Source: Craig Barritt / Getty

It’s been almost four weeks since the Kylie Cosmetics mogul surprised fans by revealing that her second child was no longer named Wolf, leaving us all eager to find out what the little one’s name has been changed to.

While a lot of supporters are confused about why Jenner would announce what the baby’s name isn’t without revealing his new one, Kylie seemed to drop a hint that they’re still in the process of solidifying his name.

On Sunday, April 10, the 24-year-old and her 4-year-old daughter Stormi attended the birthday party for Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson. In addition to other posts shared from the festivities, Jenner  showed off the goodie baskets given to both Stormi and her little one, which was simply labeled, “Baby Webster.”

So, could this two-month-old really not have a name yet? Or are they simply trying to keep it a secret until they make sure they like his new moniker?

This interesting hint from Kylie comes two months after the reality star and Scott welcomed their second child together in February. Later that month, Jenner revealed on Instagram that they decided to change his  name, saying the one they first chose doesn’t fit their baby.

“FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore,” the billionaire wrote in an Instagram Story post in late March. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Looks like we’ll have to wait a little longer to find out what this baby’s name has been changed to.

