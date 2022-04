Jack White got a two-for-one special when he proposed to his girlfriend and married her on the same night!. The 46-year-old singer popped the question to his girlfriend, singer Olivia Jean, on Friday in front of his sold-out crowd at the Masonic Temple in Detroit. According to the Detroit News, White, who had just embarked on his Supply Chain Issues tour, brought up Olivia for a duet of the White Stripes' 2001 hit "Hotel Yorba," and while introducing her to the crowd he told her he had a question.

DETROIT, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO