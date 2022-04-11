Payette Brewing Company gives back with Kegs4Kause

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – Nearly 180 City Brewing employees in Latrobe didn’t show up to work Tuesday. Instead, they went on strike at 6 in the morning, holding signs that say “fighting for fairness.” “Of course, there’s anxiety,” said Bobby Charettie, the IUE-CWA Local 144 president. “We want to get back to work. I don’t think anybody wants to be out here.” But the employees felt they had no other choice but to go on strike. “It’s very surreal just walking up in here today,” said Bill Palmer, the IUE-CWA Local 22 president. “No one is at work, and we’re on the street....

