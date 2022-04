In 2017, my friend Toni Brown was expecting her family’s first grandchild. What should have been one of the happiest days of their lives quickly turned into one of the worst, as Toni and her family were informed that delivery complications had left her daughter in a coma. Toni‘s daughter tragically died a few days later, and her doctors were not able to give her family a clear answer about what caused the young mother’s complications and untimely death.

EDUCATION ・ 28 DAYS AGO