Beary Entertaining Film Now Playing at the Science Museum

This event will be Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. This event is hosted by Berman Museum and is open to the public. If you are looking for some family fun this winter? Playing in the Past: Games from History at the Berman Museum is the perfect afternoon activity for you! Games date back to before written history and have been an essential part of all cultures and human interaction. This month the museum will feature games from the times of medieval Europe, including some that may look very familiar to popular games today. All ages are welcome! This program is included in museum admission and free for AM&G members. If you are not familiar with the Berman Museum the Berman Museum invites you to take a walk through history, honor our veterans, admire the arts of Asia, and discover the danger of espionage.

