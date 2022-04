Here are five things you must know for Thursday, April 7:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher As Markets Digest Fed Minutes Impact. U.S. equity futures edged higher Thursday, while the dollar advanced to a fresh two-year high against its global peers and Treasury bond yields eased, as investors picked through details of minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting and geared-up for the start of the first quarter earnings season early next week.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO