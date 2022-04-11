ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

Southington police blotter

New Britain Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleElijiah Guadalupe, 23, of 696 Prospect St., was charged March...

www.newbritainherald.com

New Britain Herald

New Britain man killed in shooting Sunday

NEW BRITAIN - A city man was killed in a shooting Sunday night, police said. According to WFSB, police responded to an apartment on Court Street for reports of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds at the apartment. Officials said the man was...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville police make arrest after vehicle pursuit, investigate alleged ramming incident

PLAINVILLE – Plainville police took a Plainville man into custody after a report Friday of an intentional ramming of a security guard’s vehicle at a Tilcon property. According to a police department statement, around 7 p.m. Friday, the police received a call that a dump truck with a plow had rammed, intentionally, a security guard’s automobile along with two other unoccupied vehicles on the property. Law enforcement pursued the truck, driven by John Bielawski, 70, along Woodford Avenue and then onto Interstate 84 when the truck refused to stop. The chase lasted around 45 minutes before the fleeing vehicle was disabled by Connecticut State Police with spike strips.
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain man arrested in Middletown, expected to be extradited to South Carolina on attempted murder charge

A New Britain man arrested in Middletown is expected to be extradited to South Carolina to face an attempted murder charge. Steven Caldwell, 30, of 127 Alden St., New Britain, was arrested in the overnight hours on March 31 and into April 1 after police in Middletown say they saw him driving in the area of an apartment building where narcotics trafficking complaints are common, according to the police report.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington man charged in Plainville home invasion headed to trial

PLAINVILLE -- A Newington man charged in a home invasion in Plainville is fighting the charges against him. Chibuikem Onyebuchi, 31, made his decision known to a judge during a hearing last week in New Britain Superior Court. His case was immediately added to the trial list without a continuance date, as the trial will need to be scheduled once others have taken place.
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

State police conducting investigation at New Britain home

NEW BRITAIN – A local residence was the subject of a state police investigation on Tuesday, but authorities and city officials are mum on any details. A state police major crime squad truck and a slew of other police vehicles could be seen on Hillhurst Avenue Tuesday afternoon. They appeared to be focused on a single residence on the street.
NEW BRITAIN, CT

