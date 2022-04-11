Kid Rock’s Tour Kicks Off With Video Message from Donald Trump

It’s no secret that Kid Rock loves Donald Trump. And the feeling of the former President is mutual.

Rock kicked off his 2022 “Bad Reputation” tour on Thursday (April 7) with a video message from the former POTUS. The show, which took place in Evansville, Indiana, then moved into Rock’s anti-Joe Biden song, “We The People.”

The song is on Rock’s latest album, Bad Reputation, which he released earlier this year.

Rock (born Robert James Ritchie, or “Bob” for short), who has golfed with Trump and spent time with him in the Oval Office, showcased the video as a way to get fans riled before the show. Trump was wearing a “Make America Rock Again” hat.

Said Trump in the video, “Hello, everyone. I love you all. I know you’re having a great time at the Kid Rock concert tonight. Quite frankly, he’s amazing. All of you in attendance are the true backbone of our great country—hard-working, God-fearing rock and roll patriots.”

Trump added, “Bob is truly one of the greatest entertainers of our time. Not the best golfer by any means—his golf game could use a little work—but a great, great entertainer, and that’s why you’re there.

“Let’s all continue to love one another, fight for our God-given freedoms, and most of all, let’s make America rock again.”

Earlier this year, in an interview with Fox News, Rock talked about Trump asking him for advice on relations with North Korea.

Back in 2017, Rock visited the White House along with Ted Nugent and Sarah Palin while Trump was in office. After that, Rock and President Trump became close—so much so that the former POTUS asked the rocker for international affairs advice.

In the interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, which was broadcast on March 21, Rock said, “We’re looking at maps and shit, and I’m like, ‘Am I supposed to be in on this shit?’ I make dirty records sometimes. I do. [Trump said,] ‘What do you think we should do about North Korea?’ I’m like, ‘What? I don’t think I’m qualified to answer this.’”

Of course, America and the Western World have had an icy relationship with North Korea and its leader, Kim Jong-Un.

And in one segment of the interview, Kid Rock defends Trump, saying: “Trump speaks off the cuff, I understand what that’s like, sometimes you get it wrong.”