That Starbucks paper cup could soon be a thing of the past – or it could be more expensive – as the coffee giant explores reusable options. Starbucks is “shifting away from single-use plastics and piloting reusable cup programs” in six markets, according to a Tuesday statement from the company. By the end of next year, customers will be allowed to use their own reusable cups in every store location in the United States and Canada.

ADVOCACY ・ 28 DAYS AGO