Kansas State

Back to the basics? Rising costs may require simpler living

JC Post
JC Post
 1 day ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. – The recent increase in prices for many of Americans’ everyday expenses may motivate a return to simpler living, said Kansas State University family resource management specialist Elizabeth Kiss. “We need to think about all of our (current) expenses,” Kiss said, “and decide whether this...

My husband and I owe $87,000 on our mortgage and have $400,000 in savings. Should we sell our home now to prepare for retirement?

My husband and I are unsure if we should downsize now or wait for housing prices and our debt to come down. We are recent empty nesters at ages 62 and 68, and both still working full time with an annual net income of $190,000. We have owned the home for over 20 years and the estimated value a few years ago was about $400,000. After a refinance our mortgage balance is $87,000, an equity loan balance of $40,000, savings account of $140,000 and we have only about $260,000 in retirement accounts.
Kansas State
Manhattan, KS
Kansas Business
My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer and am ‘embarrassed’ we didn’t prepare better. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

I’m 53 years old, a registered nurse and planning to retire at 58. I am married, my wife is two years older than I am and she plans to retire at 62. We have a good marriage and friendship. We have three grown up kids. I only have $300,000 in my 401(k), and not on aggressive mode.
#Plumbing#Air Conditioning#Labor Market#Americans#Kansas State University
Borrowers turn to high-cost debt as providers pull the plug on credit cards

Wages are shrinking, bills are rocketing, and cheap ways to borrow money are disappearing. Consumers trying to find cheaper ways to manage their financial affairs, from reorganising debts to plugging emergency gaps, are rapidly being shut out of traditional routes such as interest-free credit cards.The number of credit cards with a zero per cent interest period for balance transfers and new purchases has fallen significantly in the last five years.There are currently 36 per cent fewer cards offering zero per cent balance transfer, with 72 cards on the market today, compared with 114 five years ago.For zero per cent purchase...
Three urgent tips for anyone who pays for their energy bills by direct debit

Ahead of tomorrow’s energy price hike (1 April), Martin Lewis has outlined three tips for people who pay for their energy bills by monthly direct debit. Tomorrow, the energy price cap is due to rise by an average of 54%. If you have never switched supplier or you were on a cheap fix that has now ended, your energy bills are governed by the price cap. You’re also on the price cap if your previous supplier went bust and you have moved supplier as a result.
Home sharing is helping seniors afford housing

LONGMONT, Colo. — Housing prices have increased by more than 20% across the country since the start of the pandemic, and it’s leaving many families struggling to afford a place to live. Those price increases are especially hurting seniors. However, a movement helping seniors afford a place to live is growing. It’s called home sharing, meaning two or more people who aren’t related live together to share costs.
‘We are not sure how prepared we are for retirement’ – we are 60 and 61, and don’t know how much longer we can work, have $360,000 in retirement savings and a pension

I am a 61-year-old teacher in Missouri who plans to work 3-4 more years before retiring. Depending on what option my husband and I choose from the Public School Retirement System, we should get between $5,200 – $6,000 per month for the rest of our lives. My husband is 60 years old and has $250,000 in a combination of a Roth IRA, traditional IRA, and a pension while I have $80,000 in IRAs (I worked in the private sector prior to teaching), $30,000 in two 403(b) accounts, $18,000 in an investment account, and $65,000 in cash. My husband will get Social Security of up to $1,800 a month if he waits until 70 to take it. I will get about $1,200 a month based on my private sector work and accounting for the Windfall Provisions Act which reduces Social Security for teachers who get a public pension.
1 Way to Double Your Retirement Savings With Zero Effort

Building a robust nest egg can lead to a more comfortable retirement. Matching contributions from your employer are essentially free money. You could potentially earn hundreds of thousands of dollars in matching contributions alone. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Why People are Rethinking Retirement and Franchising Instead

Retirement is constantly on the mind throughout one’s career, as the idyllic lifestyle is a goal many people set out for as they continue on their career ladder. But while the U.S. Government’s 2020-2021 Report on the Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households found that 45% of people retired because they reached normal retirement age, an even larger percentage — 48% — of individuals retired because they wanted to do other things.
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

