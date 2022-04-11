What’s Up New Mexico: Murray’s Money

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Marijuana producers and aficionados are bracing for the April 1 start of retail marijuana sales across New Mexico to adults 21 and over. Among 18 states to fully legalize cannabis sales, New Mexico is ushering in a new era for cannabis as big business with implications for law enforcement, state finances and cannabis tourism along the state line with Texas. The state is emphasizing social and economic fairness as it underwrites startup loans to small-scale marijuana producers, extends tax-free access to medical marijuana and shores up state finances with an initial 12% tax on pot sales. Hobbyists can grow up to a dozen plants per household.

