ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Sage Gives Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” a Twist on ‘American Idol’

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago

California native Sage McNeely took on Dolly Parton’s 1974 “Jolene” and gave it a few twists on the first night of American Idol Top 24 performances.

Showcasing 12 of the 24 on April 10 with the other half of the contestants performing on Monday, April 11, the American Idol stage was set in a new location, Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii.

Prior to her performance, the 21-year-old singer and songwriter from Burbank, California, sat down with country singer and guest mentor Jimmie Allen, who told McNeely that he would be nervous singing a song like “Jolene.”

“You give me vibes that you’re the type of person who likes a good challenge,” Allen told the singer before praising McNeely on her vocals around the Parton hit. “The way [you] made this song [your] own caught me off guard in a good way. Wow, Sage, that was a great surprise, you have a special voice.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ijO4_0f5igaYU00
Sage puts her own twist on “Jolene” (Photo: Kent Phillips / ABC)

McNeely switched up some notes, and added her own harmonization to “Jolene,” while keeping the integrity of the melody and lyrics intact.

“That was a very hypnotic rendition, it was very cool, showing off your individual core strengths,” said judge Katy Perry after McNeely’s performance. Perry also predicted that McNeely would reach the Top 5.

Judge Luke Bryan also complimented the singer on her “artistic talent.”

“I think some of your note choices were really pro,” said Bryan. “You got so many flavors in your voice and that’s why Katy’s throwing out Top 5.”

Photo: Karen Neal / ABC

Comments / 2

Related
Parade

The Real Reason Kenedi Anderson Quit American Idol

For the past two weeks, suspiciously, American Idol has not released video of Platinum Ticket winner Kenedi Anderson’s performances from Hollywood Week—either her Duets or Showstopper performances—leading to suspicions that the 17-year-old from Crozet, Va., had quit the show. The Real Reason Why Kenedi Anderson Quit American...
CROZET, VA
Q 96.1

Pregnant ‘American Idol’ Contestant Met Future Husband at ‘Idol’ Audition

American Idol is known for making fairy tale endings happen — just not usually when it comes to romance!. The March 20 episode of Idol showed contestant Haley Slaton auditioning for judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan by singing both "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus and "One and Only" by Adele, earning her a ticket to Hollywood. When the episode was filmed in October 2021, she was five-and-a-half months pregnant with her first child.
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Burbank, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Burbank, CA
State
Hawaii State
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain's appearance causes a stir as fans notice the same thing

Shania Twain's Las Vegas residency has been a sure-fire hit and people are still talking about the promotional photos for the event. The country music star thrilled fans last year when she announced tickets for had gone on sale. Shania shared an official poster for Let’s Go on social media...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Singer
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Luke Bryan
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol#Disney Resort Spa
womansday.com

'Live' Fans Are Shocked Over Kelly Ripa's Dramatic Hair Transformation on Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest wore their Monday's best for the Live With Kelly and Ryan: After Oscar Show. On March 28, the ABC daytime TV talk show aired its annual special dedicated to the Academy Awards. In honor of this year's ceremony, Kelly wore a metallic lavender gown with puff sleeves and tiered frills. Ryan walked down their in-studio red carpet dressed in a velvet black and navy suit. The American Idol host completed his look with a black bowtie.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott’s Family: How Many Children Does He Have?

Sam Elliott is an icon and a legendary actor who’s garnered a reputation as a tough-as-nails cowboy. Through his successes, he’s created a life that will forever be remembered. And though to the public, Sam Elliott is synonymous with Western dramas, he also has a sweet and fulfilling personal life. That includes his role as a father. Sam Elliott’s a family man through and through.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy