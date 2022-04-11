Driver’s permit, license testing moves downtown

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials say they are making changes after lines at the Carrollton Mega Center continued to grow so long that they were beyond the number of same-day appointments available. Since the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) began offering driver license and identification card services by appointment in May 2020, customers without appointments have formed long lines hours before the business opened, trying to get one of the few same-day appointments available. Effective Monday, March 21, 2022, the Carrollton Mega Center will move to an appointment only model and same-day appointments will no longer be offered at the location. Officials...

CARROLLTON, TX ・ 25 DAYS AGO