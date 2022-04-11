Flyers Capture Second Place at Winter Percussion & Winds Championship

BOSTON (CBS) — Preparations for the 126th Boston Marathon are underway from the starting line in Hopkinton to the finish line on Boylston Street. Elaine Gowdy and her son Darren were busy planting flowers at the starting line Sunday on behalf of the Hopkinton Garden Club. “Thousands of people and runners come from all over the world. It’s a great opportunity to showcase the town and really profile a number of the plantings around the town,” Gowdy said. “We put up all of our annuals and get ready for the marathon.” With only one week to go, several runners were out along the...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO