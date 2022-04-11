ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flyers Capture Second Place at Winter Percussion & Winds Championship

By editor
 1 day ago
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High Indoor Flyers captured second place at the New England Scholastic Band Association’s 2022 Winter Percussion and Winds Championship...

Romesentinel.com

Adirondack places third in Wind Blade Challenge

BOONVILLE — Four Adirondack students combined to placed third in the 2022 Wind Blade Challenge last week at the Jefferson/Lewis BOCES Extension Center in Lowville. The event featured 11 North Country teams of students from grades 6-9. The challenge was to build the most effective wind turbine, which would be scored according to how much electricity it could generate and how quickly it could lift a small weight.
LOWVILLE, NY
FraminghamSOURCE

Walpole Defeats Framingham 4-1

WALPOLE – The Framingham High boys tennis team travelled to Walpole High today, April 11 for a match. The Walpole Timberwolves won 4-1. Framingham is now 0-2, under head coach Chris Strader. The Flyers will have their home opener on Wednesday, April 13 at 3;45 p.m. at Bowditch Field...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Molly Seidel, Coach Jon Green Ready For First Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) – The became a team in Boston and their partnership has taken them to running’s biggest stages. Now, Molly Seidel and her coach Jon Green are headed back to where it all started, hoping to conquer the Boston Marathon. “He was working at the hardware store. I was working at the coffee shop and as a nanny,” Seidel said. “And now, he’s one of the youngest Olympic coaches ever, and I’ve got a medal.” Molly Seidel and Jon Green’s partnership seems now like fate. “He made me a marathoner,” Seidel said. Seidel is from Wisconsin and was a national champion...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Marathon Preparations Underway At Start And Finish Lines

BOSTON (CBS) — Preparations for the 126th Boston Marathon are underway from the starting line in Hopkinton to the finish line on Boylston Street. Elaine Gowdy and her son Darren were busy planting flowers at the starting line Sunday on behalf of the Hopkinton Garden Club. “Thousands of people and runners come from all over the world. It’s a great opportunity to showcase the town and really profile a number of the plantings around the town,” Gowdy said. “We put up all of our annuals and get ready for the marathon.” With only one week to go, several runners were out along the...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Destroys Brookline Warriors 13-1

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High boys lacrosse team won its season opener today, April 12 at Phil Read Field. The Flyers crushed the Brookline High Warriors 13-1. Framingham is now 1-2 overall. Framingham High will travel to Natick High on Thursday, April 14 for a 5 p.m. game.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Bangor Daily News

Maine high school football teams could turn to New Hampshire for opponents under unprecedented plan

A tentative schedule for the 2022 11-player high school football season that might include some interstate competition was presented to the Maine Principals’ Association’s football committee Tuesday. The proposal represents two months’ of work spearheaded by a scheduling committee of athletic administrators representing each of the state’s football...
BANGOR, ME
FraminghamSOURCE

Bears Defeat Rams 15-10 At Bowditch Diamond

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University baseball team was defeated 15-10 Sunday afternoon by Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) action at Bowditch Field. With the win the Bears remain undefeated. Bridgewater State is 6-0 in the Conference. With the loss, Framingham State drops to...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Carol Ann Louise (Rizzo) Millen, 82

FRAMINGHAM – Carol Ann Louise (Rizzo) Millen, 82, of Natick, April 4, 2022. Beloved wife to the late Richard M. Millen for 58 years; daughter to the late Angela of Wellesley, and Jerome P. Rizzo of Waltham, (KIA in Germany, 1945) ; daughter-in-law to the late Agnes Millen of Newton, MA; mother to Eric Millen and wife Alba Stella Millen of Natick, daughter Anne Millen Porter and husband Mark Porter, also of Natick, daughter Noelle Keefe and husband Jim Keefe of Framingham, and grandmother to Ethan, Alexandra, Calvin, Grace, Jackson and Lena. Predeceased by brother, George Rizzo, Carol is also survived by her sister-in-law Janice Rizzo of Natick, many cousins, nephews, nieces, extended family and her beloved cockapoo Ping.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Edward J. Loring, 69

UPTON – Edward J. Loring of Upton died at home on Sunday April 3, 2022. He was the son of the late Lillian M. (Cybulski) Loring and the late Edward F. Loring of Framingham. He is survived by his brother Richard Loring and his wife Kim of Upton, and his sister Linda Loring.
UPTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Ashland & Framingham Library Hosting Feline Behaviorist Monday

FRAMINGHAM – The Ashland and Framingham public libraries have teamed up to offer a Zoom presentation on Decoding the Mysteries of Cats on Monday night, April 11. Stephen Quandt, a feline behaviorist, will explain cat behavior from the perspective of the evolutionary and adaptive forces that shape their lives. Afterwards there will be a Q&A session.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
NECN

Baseball Fans Pack Polar Park for WooSox' Home Opener

Worcester Red Sox fans started showing up to Polar Park before doors opened at noon for the team's home opener. "I took the day off. She got dismissed early from school today," said Matthew Lavoie. "We like to come in early, and we like the whole feel of the ballpark … It's just a home away from home."
WORCESTER, MA
