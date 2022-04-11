ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver Hospitalized After Italian Food Delivery Truck Destroys Traffic Light In Paramus

By Jerry DeMarco
 1 day ago
The driver of a refrigerated truck was hospitalized following a morning crash that uprooted a traffic light in Paramus.

The victim was driving for Anacapri Foods in Cranford, which supplies pizzerias and restaurants, when he apparently suffered a medical episode on South Farview Avenue shortly before 9:30 a.m., responders at the scene said.

The extent of his injuries couldn’t immediately be determined.

Farview Avenue was closed in both directions near Paramus Fire Company 4 while Belfi’s Towing and a local electrical company worked to remove the traffic light.

Paramus police, firefighters and EMS also responded, along with a Bergen County planning and engineering worker.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account of the crash.

A notorious stretch of southbound Route 17 remained closed after a tractor-trailer knocked a box truck onto its side at the border of Paramus and Rochelle Park. READ MORE....

Paramus, NJ
Accidents
Paramus, NJ
Crime & Safety
