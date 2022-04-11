ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunwoody Arts Festival set for May￼

By Sammie Purcell
 1 day ago
The Dunwoody Arts Festival will return on Mother’s Day weekend.

The annual event celebrates local art and artists in the city. This year’s festival will take place from May 7-8 along Dunwoody Village Parkway and the Dunwoody Village Shopping Center.

The festival will feature artisan booths for shoppers to peruse as well as children’s activities, according to the festival’s website. This year’s sponsors and artists include “You”Nique Jewelry, Barnwood Candles, Ceramics by Nature, Copper Tree Pottery, Frans Fun Flowers, Little Miss Fancy Paints, and more.

Anyone who is unable to attend can look through artists’ work online beginning in May. Online marketplaces will go live on May 1 and last until May 15. More information can be found at the festival’s website.

Society
