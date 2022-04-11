Boxes of cats and kittens dumped at Mohawk Hudson Humane Society

Authorities are looking for three women who “dumped” some 20 cats and kittens on the doorstep of the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society on Saturday, April 9.

The felines were packed in cardboard boxes and a dog crate and some were let loose from the back of the SUV to scatter across the MHHS property.

A neighbor saw what transpired and contacted the humane society. Staff went back to work that evening to take care of the cats they could and arrived early the next day to trap the ones who were let loose.

“This all could have been avoided by reaching out to the shelter ahead of time. Yes, they are cute kittens, but what happened last night was a violation of law. It was selfish and it was inhumane,” according to a post on Facebook. “If you find yourself in over your head with cats and kittens, call or email us. We will make an appointment for you to bring them in.”

MHHS staffers and police are searching surveillance footage to identify the three women who dropped off the cats.