Anyone planning a visit to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo will have more time to explore starting this week.

The zoo's extended spring hours begin Monday, providing an extra two hours of enjoying the exhibits.

It'll be open from 9 am to 6 pm every day.

Ticket prices will remain the same: $14.95 for guests 12 and older and $8.95 for children ages two to 11.

For more information, visit the Fresno Chaffee Zoo website