WAPAKONETA — On May 3, Ohio voters should be able to cast a full primary ballot. But with just six weeks to go, it’s all but assured that won’t happen. While a majority of states finalize their redistricting process, Ohio’s Supreme Court has rejected the Republican-drawn state legislative maps three times on the grounds of it being unconstitutional. All of which has left candidates, voters and the state’s entire voting infrastructure confused about what comes next.

OHIO STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO