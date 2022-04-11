ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, AR

8-year-old shot and killed in Marion; woman charged

By Morgan Mitchell
 1 day ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 8-year-old died after being shot in Marion, Arkansas on Sunday evening, officials say.

Arkansas Police say children were playing with splatter ball guns when it escalated into a firearm being drawn and shots being fired.

An 8-year-old child was struck in the head.

The child was transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital where the victim was later pronounced dead, police say.

Investigators later identified the shooter as 24-year-old Shanterria Montgomery.

Montgomery is charged with first-degree murder, terroristic act, and tampering with physical evidence.

