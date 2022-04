The Pittsburgh Steelers are still well in the hunt for free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu, according to the latest odds. Bookies.com currently has the Steelers sitting as the sixth-best bet to sign Mathieu with +750 odds. The Philadelphia Eagles have the best odds at +300, New Orleans Saints at +325, Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts at +650 and New York Jets at +700.

