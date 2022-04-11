ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BEARS OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED THE SIGNING OF THEIR NEW SLOT CORNER!

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe got the reports on Twitter that Tavon Young would be coming to Chicago a few days ago. However, it was not official. Well, now it is. The official Bears page has announced the signing of CB Tavon Young to a one-year deal. Young is 28 years old. He...

thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to Tony Dungy appearance

Tony Dungy is a Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach, having won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts and compiling a 139-69 record over 13 years leading the Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s often considered one of the NFL’s elder statesmen and an ambassador for the league...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Jason Garrett Lands New Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has landed a new gig and no, it’s not coaching-related. Garrett is going to be a television analyst on NBC Sports for its inaugural USFL season coverage. The league is set to kick off this Saturday, Apr. 16 and its regular season...
NFL
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Epic College Softball Home Run Is Going Viral

An epic college softball home run is going viral this week. No. 16 Georgia battled No. 11 Tennessee in softball on Monday. Georgia’s Lacey Fincher put the team on her back in the bottom of the first. Fincher absolutely demolished a ball out over the left-field wall to increase...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars officially sign ERFA LB Jamir Jones

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially re-signed restricted free agent Andrew Wingard and exclusive rights free agent linebacker, Jamir Jones, on Monday. Jones signed with the Jaguars after the Los Angeles Rams waived him in December. He started the 2021 season on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ active roster but was eventually waived on Sept. 28. The Rams then picked him up a day later but released him on Dec. 25. Jones registered 15 total tackles last season while playing in 15 games.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Boston

Special Teamer Brandon King Leaving Patriots, Signing With Colts

BOSTON (CBS) — Brandon King, a core special teamer in New England from 2015-21, is heading to Indianapolis. The 28-year-old is signing a one-year deal to join the Colts, according to Adam Schefter. Former New England defensive specialist and two-time Super Bowl champion Brandon King reached agreement on a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts, per his agent @Seanstellato. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 12, 2022 Despite Schefter labeling King a “defensive specialist,” King played almost exclusively on special teams, logging just two career snaps on defense in his five NFL seasons. King missed the 2019 and 2020 seasons due to injury, but in his five active seasons, he’s taken at least 65 percent of the Patriots’ special teams snaps. That includes a career high 75 percent last season. King also played in three Super Bowls with the Patriots, in victories vs. the Falcons and Rams, as well as the team’s loss to the Eagles. In his career, he’s registered 52 tackles (34 solo), one forced fumble and one safety.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

