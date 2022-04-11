BEARS OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED THE SIGNING OF THEIR NEW SLOT CORNER!

BOSTON (CBS) — Brandon King, a core special teamer in New England from 2015-21, is heading to Indianapolis. The 28-year-old is signing a one-year deal to join the Colts, according to Adam Schefter. Former New England defensive specialist and two-time Super Bowl champion Brandon King reached agreement on a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts, per his agent @Seanstellato. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 12, 2022 Despite Schefter labeling King a “defensive specialist,” King played almost exclusively on special teams, logging just two career snaps on defense in his five NFL seasons. King missed the 2019 and 2020 seasons due to injury, but in his five active seasons, he’s taken at least 65 percent of the Patriots’ special teams snaps. That includes a career high 75 percent last season. King also played in three Super Bowls with the Patriots, in victories vs. the Falcons and Rams, as well as the team’s loss to the Eagles. In his career, he’s registered 52 tackles (34 solo), one forced fumble and one safety.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO