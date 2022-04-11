ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Shaquille O'Neal picking Sixers to sweep Raptors in Round 1 of playoffs

By Ky Carlin
 1 day ago
Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP

The 2021-22 regular season is in the books and now it’s time for the playoffs. The Philadelphia 76ers compiled a 51-31 record and they now will enter the postseason as the No. 4 seed and host the Toronto Raptors in Round 1 beginning with Game 1 on Saturday.

The Raptors took three of the four matchups in the regular season with the Sixers, with star guard Fred VanVleet not playing in three of those games, and this seems like it will be a competitive series. The Matisse Thybulle factor will play a role in this series as well with his vaccination status not allowing him to play in Toronto.

However, Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal isn’t worried about all of that. He’s picking the Sixers to sweep the Raptors in this series.

It is hard to see the Sixers sweep this series even with the immense talent they have on the roster led by Joel Embiid and James Harden, but Philadelphia should be favored in this series. They do have the two best players in this series. It will be interesting to see what happens.

