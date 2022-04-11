ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottsville, PA

Officials seek DNA samples to ID I-81 crash victims

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say genetic material will be needed to positively identify the six people killed during an 80-vehicle pileup on a Pennsylvania interstate during a snow squall last month .

Dr. David Moylan III, the Schuylkill County coroner, told The Pottsville Republican-Herald on Friday that “we need to get some DNA samples” from relatives of the four men and two women killed in the March 28 crash on I-81.

Officials said earlier that the victims of the March 28 crash near the Minersville exit of I-81 were all between 40 to 70 years old and all burned beyond recognition. Two dozen people were injured.

