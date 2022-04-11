Nebraska’s “Right To Repair” Bill Fails To Pass

Abortion rights proponents scored a surprising victory in Nebraska by derailing a bill that would have automatically outlawed abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court ever overturns its Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized the procedure throughout the country.The vote on Wednesday frustrated abortion rights opponents, who usually win fights over the issue in the conservative Legislature. More than a dozen other conservative states have passed similar measures already, but abortion rights backers in Nebraska managed to block it using a filibuster in the single-chamber Legislature.The bill's supporters fell two votes short of the 33 they needed to end the...
Oregon now borders a state that outlaws most abortions. The Idaho Legislature on March 14 passed a so-called heartbeat bill that closely mirrors an abortion ban by the same name in Texas that the U.S. Supreme Court refused to block following a 5-4 vote in September. Idaho’s bill prohibits abortion of a “preborn child” once a fetal heartbeat has been detected—usually around six weeks into a pregnancy when the embryo is the size of a pomegranate seed.
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Legislature passed a bill Wednesday that would force Gov. Pete Ricketts to apply for an additional $120 million in federal rental assistance funds. However, a vote to pass the bill with the emergency clause failed — which means the law would go into effect...
FIRST ON FOX: The National Park Service denied a request from South Dakota for an Independence Day fireworks celebration over Mount Rushmore for the second year in a row, citing the potential for wildfires and concerns and opposition from the tribal community. "After careful consideration, the NPS has determined that...
Idaho’s state legislators have passed a measure to ban abortions after only six weeks or pregnancy and to allow private citizens to sue healthcare providers, legislation that abortion rights advocates have condemned as a dangerous “copycat” of draconian measures in Texas.On 14 March, the state’s House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 1309, largely modelled after a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state. The vote was 51-14. The legislation heads to the desk of Republican Governor Brad Little, who signed a similar bill into law last year.Idaho’s bill – the first in the nation to mirror the...
According to multiple reports, recent legislation by Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton, could lead to such a scenario in his state. Per the reports, Slaton has introduced a bill there that would make abortion illegal and subject physicians who perform them to criminal charges as well. And, per the reports, Slaton’s bill does not include exemptions for victims of rape, incest or women with pregnancies that could seriously threaten their life “when a reasonable alternative to save the lives of both the mother and the unborn child is unavailable.”
Colorado kids should be getting on their sneakers. Thanks to their state legislators, they will soon be able to play outside, stay home alone a bit, and enjoy some freedom without their parents worrying this could get them investigated for neglect. On Tuesday, the Colorado Senate followed the lead of...
Oklahoma’s Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a measure to ban abortions in nearly all instances, establishing what could become the most restrictive anti-abortion measure in the country.House Bill 4327 mirrors a Texas measure banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, but goes further by barring physicians from performing or inducing an abortion at any point in the pregnancy unless it is “to save the life” of the pregnant person.The bill also would allow private citizens to pursue civil actions, with up to $10,000 in damages, against anyone who performs or “aids and abets in the provision of such...
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem had a mix of success and rejection during South Dakota’s 2022 legislative session. But she did much better than either of the two state lawmakers looking to replace her. The Republican governor clearly outperformed her June primary opponent, Representative Steven Haugaard...
Earlier this week, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa ruled Iowa’s second Ag-Gag law, also known as Iowa Ag-Gag 2.0, as unconstitutional, holding that the law violates the First Amendment. It criminalizes undercover investigations at factory farms, slaughterhouses, and puppy mills. The law, which is...
Colorado just enacted a law that enshrines the right to have an abortion in the state, the latest left-leaning state that's taken action to protect reproductive rights as the practice faces renewed efforts by conservatives to restrict its access. The so-called Reproductive Health Equity Act affirms that pregnant people in...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Chairman Harold Frazier of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe issued a statement Thursday morning on Governor Kristi Noem’s executive order banning CRT in South Dakota K-12 classrooms. “The Governor of the state of South Dakota has made it clear that the United States...
WASHINGTON — Hours after legal cannabis sales begin in New Mexico, a congresswoman announces she's voted to pass legislation that would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level. The House approved the bill that decriminalizes marijuana. The Senate looks at the bill next. If passed, The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and...
Pursuit in two statehouses to address concern about truck travel in the left lane receive, await decisions by governors. In New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham took no action on a bill to keep trucks to the right on interstates. As a result, the bill received a pocket veto. House...
Idaho’s Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a state law banning abortions at six weeks of pregnancy, the first law in the US to mirror a similar Texas measure relying on civilian enforcement through lawsuits aimed at providers.The ruling on 9 April – stemming from a legal challenge from Planned Parenthood – means the law will not go into effect as planned on 22 April as both sides file briefs stating their case before judges reach a final decision.“Patients across Idaho can breathe a sigh of relief tonight,” said Rebecca Gibron, interim CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska,...
Indiana became the 24th constitutional carry state in the nation Monday as Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a law repealing the permit requirement for possessing handguns. Once the change takes effect this summer, anyone age 18 or older will be able to legally carry a handgun in public except for reasons such as having a felony conviction or having a dangerous mental illness.
The Oklahoma bill would make performing an abortion, except in cases where the pregnant person’s life is endangered, a felony, subject to a potential 10-year prison term. On Tuesday, with virtually no discussion or debate, the Oklahoma House state legislature, which currently has a Republican supermajority, voted 70-14 to pass Senate Bill (SB) 612 “that would make performing an abortion a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.”
