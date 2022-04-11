ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska’s “Right To Repair” Bill Fails To Pass

wnax.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFarmers are disappointed after the Nebraska state legislature did not vote on LB-543,...

wnax.com

Comments / 5

Related
The Independent

Abortion rights backers block 'trigger' law in Nebraska

Abortion rights proponents scored a surprising victory in Nebraska by derailing a bill that would have automatically outlawed abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court ever overturns its Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized the procedure throughout the country.The vote on Wednesday frustrated abortion rights opponents, who usually win fights over the issue in the conservative Legislature. More than a dozen other conservative states have passed similar measures already, but abortion rights backers in Nebraska managed to block it using a filibuster in the single-chamber Legislature.The bill's supporters fell two votes short of the 33 they needed to end the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WWEEK

Threat to Abortion Rights Reaches Oregon’s Border After Idaho Passes “Heartbeat Bill”

Oregon now borders a state that outlaws most abortions. The Idaho Legislature on March 14 passed a so-called heartbeat bill that closely mirrors an abortion ban by the same name in Texas that the U.S. Supreme Court refused to block following a 5-4 vote in September. Idaho’s bill prohibits abortion of a “preborn child” once a fetal heartbeat has been detected—usually around six weeks into a pregnancy when the embryo is the size of a pomegranate seed.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Nebraska State
The Independent

Anti-abortion bill in Idaho could allow rapists to profit from ‘bounties’ against healthcare providers

Idaho’s state legislators have passed a measure to ban abortions after only six weeks or pregnancy and to allow private citizens to sue healthcare providers, legislation that abortion rights advocates have condemned as a dangerous “copycat” of draconian measures in Texas.On 14 March, the state’s House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 1309, largely modelled after a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state. The vote was 51-14. The legislation heads to the desk of Republican Governor Brad Little, who signed a similar bill into law last year.Idaho’s bill – the first in the nation to mirror the...
LAW
PennLive.com

Abortions punishable by death? One state’s rep is reportedly pushing a bill that could make that so

According to multiple reports, recent legislation by Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton, could lead to such a scenario in his state. Per the reports, Slaton has introduced a bill there that would make abortion illegal and subject physicians who perform them to criminal charges as well. And, per the reports, Slaton’s bill does not include exemptions for victims of rape, incest or women with pregnancies that could seriously threaten their life “when a reasonable alternative to save the lives of both the mother and the unborn child is unavailable.”
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brandt
creators.com

Colorado Lawmakers Pass Kids' Independence Bill

Colorado kids should be getting on their sneakers. Thanks to their state legislators, they will soon be able to play outside, stay home alone a bit, and enjoy some freedom without their parents worrying this could get them investigated for neglect. On Tuesday, the Colorado Senate followed the lead of...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Oklahoma could become first state to ban nearly all abortions: ‘Reckless cruelty is the point’

Oklahoma’s Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a measure to ban abortions in nearly all instances, establishing what could become the most restrictive anti-abortion measure in the country.House Bill 4327 mirrors a Texas measure banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, but goes further by barring physicians from performing or inducing an abortion at any point in the pregnancy unless it is “to save the life” of the pregnant person.The bill also would allow private citizens to pursue civil actions, with up to $10,000 in damages, against anyone who performs or “aids and abets in the provision of such...
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

Here’s how Noem, Haugaard and Smith fared

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem had a mix of success and rejection during South Dakota’s 2022 legislative session. But she did much better than either of the two state lawmakers looking to replace her. The Republican governor clearly outperformed her June primary opponent, Representative Steven Haugaard...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
worldanimalnews.com

Breaking! U.S. Court Strikes Down Second Ag-Gag Law In Iowa Deeming It Unconstitutional And A Violation Of The First Amendment

Earlier this week, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa ruled Iowa’s second Ag-Gag law, also known as Iowa Ag-Gag 2.0, as unconstitutional, holding that the law violates the First Amendment. It criminalizes undercover investigations at factory farms, slaughterhouses, and puppy mills. The law, which is...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature
WFAE

The right to abortion in Colorado is now guaranteed under state law

Colorado just enacted a law that enshrines the right to have an abortion in the state, the latest left-leaning state that's taken action to protect reproductive rights as the practice faces renewed efforts by conservatives to restrict its access. The so-called Reproductive Health Equity Act affirms that pregnant people in...
COLORADO STATE
KELOLAND TV

‘True dictator fashion’: Tribal leader slams CRT ban

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Chairman Harold Frazier of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe issued a statement Thursday morning on Governor Kristi Noem’s executive order banning CRT in South Dakota K-12 classrooms. “The Governor of the state of South Dakota has made it clear that the United States...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Idaho Supreme Court halts state law banning abortion at six weeks

Idaho’s Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a state law banning abortions at six weeks of pregnancy, the first law in the US to mirror a similar Texas measure relying on civilian enforcement through lawsuits aimed at providers.The ruling on 9 April – stemming from a legal challenge from Planned Parenthood – means the law will not go into effect as planned on 22 April as both sides file briefs stating their case before judges reach a final decision.“Patients across Idaho can breathe a sigh of relief tonight,” said Rebecca Gibron, interim CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC Chicago

Indiana Drops Gun Permit Requirement: What it Means for Hoosiers

Indiana became the 24th constitutional carry state in the nation Monday as Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a law repealing the permit requirement for possessing handguns. Once the change takes effect this summer, anyone age 18 or older will be able to legally carry a handgun in public except for reasons such as having a felony conviction or having a dangerous mental illness.
INDIANA STATE
Essence

Oklahoma Lawmakers Pass A Near Total Ban On Abortions

The Oklahoma bill would make performing an abortion, except in cases where the pregnant person’s life is endangered, a felony, subject to a potential 10-year prison term. On Tuesday, with virtually no discussion or debate, the Oklahoma House state legislature, which currently has a Republican supermajority, voted 70-14 to pass Senate Bill (SB) 612 “that would make performing an abortion a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.”
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy