Sharon Van Etten Is an Institution Now

 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

After more than a decade as an...

Rolling Stone

Sharon Van Etten Covers Nine Inch Nails for Special Comic Book Single

Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker will cover Nine Inch Nails and Smashing Pumpkins, respectively, for a special seven-inch single that will soundtrack an upcoming issue of the Image Comics series, What’s the Furthest Place From Here?. The vinyl single will boast Van Etten covering Nine Inch Nails’ “Hurt,”...
COMICS
The Week

Listen to Pink Floyd's Ukraine charity single 'Hey Hey Rise Up,' the band's 1st new music since 1994

Pink Floyd on Friday released a new single, "Hey Hey Rise Up," featuring vocals by Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk and guitar solos by David Gilmour. Drummer Nick Mason, bass player Guy Pratt, and keyboardist Nitin Sawhney also perform on the song, Pink Floyd's first new music since 1994's Division Bell. (Roger Waters, who split from the band in 1985, did not participate.)
WORLD
Person
Sharon Van Etten
Pitchfork

Chlöe Shares Video for New Song “Treat Me”: Watch

Chlöe has shared a video for a new song titled “Treat Me.” The song prominently samples Bubba Sparxxx and the Ying Yang Twinss 2005 hit “Ms. New Booty.” Check out “Treat Me” below. “Treat Me” is the second track from Chlöe—one half of...
MUSIC
Paso Robles Daily News

Whale Rock Music Festival announces 2022 lineup

Headliners include Grace Potter, The Devil Makes Three, Allen Stone, Cory Wong. – The Udsen family of Castoro Cellars has announced the lineup for their 2022 Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival. Saturday, Sept. 17 will be closed out by Grace Potter and soul singer Allen Stone. Sunday Sept. 18 will feature California legends The Devil Makes Three with funk guitarist Cory Wong of Vulfpeck.
MUSIC
#Singer Songwriter
loudersound.com

Watch the video for new Pink Floyd song Hey Hey Rise Up

Pink Floyd have unveiled the video for brand new track Hey Hey Rise Up - the British legends' first new original music they've recorded together as a band since 1994’s The Division Bell. Proceeds from sales of the song will go towards Ukraine Humanitarian Relief. The band announced earlier...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch Jon Batiste Perform “Freedom” at the 2022 Grammys

Jon Batiste took the stage at the 2022 Grammys tonight. He played a brief piano interlude while dressed in a black cape before hopping center stage, ditching the robe to reveal a sparkling suit, and performing his hit song “Freedom” from his 2021 album We Are. Batiste enlisted a full band for the set, as well as backup dancers in colorful outfits. For the song’s end, they walked into the crowd and Batiste climbed atop Billie Eilish’s table while belting out the final chorus. Watch it all happen at Facebook.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Beck, St. Vincent, Jon Batiste, and More to Perform at Event Honoring Joni Mitchell

Beck, St. Vincent, and Jon Batiste are among the musicians set to honor Joni Mitchell at MusiCares’ 2022 Person of the Year tribute concert. The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 1, at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Additional performers include Mickey Guyton, Leon Bridges, Herbie Hancock, Sara Bareilles, Brandi Carlile, Lauren Daigle, Chaka Khan, Angélique Kidjo, Cyndi Lauper, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Stephen Stills, Black Pumas, and Allison Russell. In addition, there will be a remote performance from Graham Nash.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Classic Rock Q107

55 Years Ago: Pink Floyd Debut With Playful Single ‘Arnold Layne’

"'Arnold Layne' just happens to dig dressing up in women’s clothing," Syd Barrett told Melody Maker in 1967. "A lot of people do — so let’s face up to reality." But Radio London didn’t feel like obliging. The "pirate" station reportedly banned Pink Floyd’s debut single, which documents the title character’s "strange hobby" of stealing women’s clothes from washing lines.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
94.5 KATS

Ozzy Osbourne Has Finished His New Album

Heavy Metal madman Ozzy Osbourne recently took to his social media to announce the completion of his thirteenth studio album. "I’m so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album this week and delivered it to my label Epic Records,” he says in the post. “I’ll be sharing all the information about the album and its’ upcoming release with you in the next several weeks."
MUSIC
loudersound.com

10 obscure but brilliant 2000s bands who should have been massive

For every Avenged Sevenfold and Killswitch Engage, there were hundreds of 2000s bands the world has forgotten. Here are 10 who should have been massive. From emo to metalcore, the 00s saw the rise of some of rock’s most vibrant scenes. But for every Avenged Sevenfold, My Chemical Romance and Bring Me The Horizon, there were hundreds of bands who came within touching distance of greatness but failed to make the grade.
ROCK MUSIC
Pitchfork

Schoolboy Q Shares New Song “Soccer Dad”: Listen

Schoolboy Q has shared the new song “Soccer Dad.” It’s the Top Dawg rapper’s first single as the lead artist since 2019. It’s co-produced by Fu, Skyehutch, and TaeBeast. Find “Soccer Dad” below. Schoolboy Q released his latest album, Crash Talk, in April...
SOCCER
Pitchfork

8 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Father John Misty, Vince Staples, Pavement, Syd, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Father John Misty, Vince Staples, Pavement, Syd of the Internet, Romero, Wet Leg, Omar Apollo, and Grizzly Bear’s Daniel Rossen. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
MUSIC
