Kim Kardashian says Ye's 'not really a part' of Hulu show; Kourtney dishes on drunk Vegas wedding

By Charles Trepany, USA TODAY
 1 day ago

MALIBU, Calif. – The second Kourtney Kardashian landed in Las Vegas for last week's Grammy Awards, she had an inkling she and Travis Barker were going to tie the knot.

But it wasn't until the awards show wrapped and the tequila was flowing, she says, that she and the Blink-182 drummer, her fiancé since October, "just decided to go for it" and headed to the One Love Wedding Chapel in the middle of the night.

Kourtney says she and Barker had every intention of getting legally married, but didn't realize that the chapel doesn't offer marriage licenses.

Still, before walking down the aisle and saying their vows before an officiant (who doubled as an Elvis Presley impersonator), she says it was Barker who paused for a moment of forethought: Shouldn't you tell your mom first?

Kim Kardashian is back on reality TV with her family but in a new home on Hulu with "The Kardashians," premiering April 14. Courtesy of Hulu, HULU

"Travis always encourages me to tell my mom everything, so he's like, 'Call your mom,'" Kourtney says, seated beside sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner and momager Kris Jenner at Nobu Ryokan Malibu. "When I'm drunk, I tend to want to call Khloé."

Since September, the six members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have been busy filming their new Hulu show "The Kardashians," which premieres Thursday and streams weekly. The family is still filming the first 10-episode season.

The second Kourtney Kardashian landed in Las Vegas for last week's Grammy Awards, she had an inkling she and Travis Barker were going to tie the knot. Courtesy of Hulu, HULU

Kourtney did call her mom – and Khloé.

"I loved it," Khloé says. "I feel so honored. I loved every second of it."

"I think she was drunk, too," Kourtney adds.

"I wasn't drunk!" Khloé quips back. "I was wide awake, and I was thriving, but I was not on Kourt's level. I got to have a little chat with Elvis … I got to have a whole screening of a preview of the chapel. It was amazing. I don't know who Elvis' wife was, but that was not Priscilla."

For most families, an impromptu Vegas wedding offers enough family drama to fuel gossip at holiday gatherings for years to come. But for the Kardashians, who've built a world-famous brand out of family drama, it was just another night living through what hit reality TV is made of.

And the family knows a thing or two about hit reality TV.

"The Kardashians" is chock full of the drama fans have come to expect  from E's "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which premiered in 2007 and ran for 14 years and 20 seasons. But their new venture involves more cinematic camera angles, sleeker editing and production values that lend a more mature, professional aesthetic to the whole operation.

Kim Kardashian attends the red carpet premiere for Hulu’s “The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 7, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu, HULU

It's a fitting look for where the family now finds themselves in life, Kim says.

See the photos from Kourtney Kardashian's 'epic' Vegas wedding ceremony with Travis Barker

"I really love that ('The Kardashians') shows us individually, which I think is really different than our last show," she says. "I love that you get to see basically a day in the life or what we do all the time individually, and as we come together as a family."

Khloé adds that she and her sisters, who range in age from 24 to 42, have grown a lot since starting on E, becoming adults, mothers and business owners.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker swap sultry kiss at the Grammys: Their relationship timeline

"We were always together, and it was really hard, I think, for that team to film us any other way," Khloé says of "Keeping Up." "Now that we're with a whole fresh new set of eyes ... you're able to see us on those ventures as well, as opposed to just salad-shaking together."

Here's what the Kardashian-Jenner clan had to say about their new show, mental health and more. (Interview edited for length and clarity.)

Question: Kendall, you've been open about your struggle with social anxiety on Instagram . What inspired you to be so transparent about mental health?

Kendall Jenner: A lot of us (have) a similar feeling of being in lockdown for so long; being in this pandemic and just feeling a little bit more secluded than usual. So when coming out of it, I found it really hard to socialize in big settings ...  I think a lot of it is just who I've always been, and my mom could probably attest to that. But it's also a thing we can all probably feel a little bit of – that social anxiety of just getting back out into the world and readjusting.

Kris Jenner: Just the fact that you share that openly with other people, it lets people feel like, if they're suffering from the same kind of thing, that they look at somebody like Kendall and they realize … 'There's things that she struggles with, too.' And that really helps other people at the same time.

Kendall: I want to feel helpful. I want to offer tools. I want to offer helpful advice. Not just say, 'Oh, this is what I deal with.'

Q: I also want to say congratulations to Kylie on welcoming your second baby with Travis Scott. How has it been mothering your new son?

Kylie: It's really exciting, and seeing my daughter (Stormi Webster) bond with our new baby, it's really special. We're in baby heaven.

Q: You recently shared on Instagram that you decided to change your son's name from Wolf to something else. What made you decide to make the change, and when do you think you'll reveal the new name?

Kylie: We had to quickly sign the birth certificate, and then I knew the second I signed the birth certificate that I was probably gonna change his name (laughter) . It just didn't suit him. We haven't legally changed his name yet. We're in the process, so it just wouldn't feel right to share anything when we don't have an official name.

'Kardashians': Kim wants 'total happiness,' Kris shares her thoughts on the series finale

Q: Looking toward your family's future, is there a point when you feel like you'd be ready to step back from reality TV? And how would you know when the time is right?

Kim: I don't think we see a timeline of when we want to pull back. We had a break for a year, and we're so excited to be back. We've always said when it stops being fun for us, we'll pull back, but we're all really re-energized and excited about what's to come.

Q: Ye (the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, and Kim's ex-husband) has been in the news recently for outbursts about Kim's relationship with Pete Davidson. As a family, how have you been handling that?

Kim: I'd rather my family not comment on someone that's not really a part of the show. It's difficult enough to go through personal things, and I just love that I have the support of my family, always. But Kanye and I are always family also, and there's a lot of love there. No matter what, we're all supportive and all just have a lot of love for him.

How 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' changed reality television as we know it, dolls

Q: You're not just icons of television, but fixtures in pop culture. What is the secret to your enduring legacy?

Khloé : Always being united. We're more powerful in numbers. We're stronger together and not letting anything divide what we are, and that's family, at the end of the day. It can get really diluted and murky easily if you allow the outside voices or outside players to want to try to break us up, but you can't break this monarchy up.

'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' reunion: Khloé reveals plastic surgery, more bombshells

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kim Kardashian says Ye's 'not really a part' of Hulu show; Kourtney dishes on drunk Vegas wedding

