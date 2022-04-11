ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

Severe weather causes delays, closes schools in East County

By Angel Rosas
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c7eg8_0f5idV7w00 Gresham-Barlow School District announces school two-hour delay in response to snow.

Due to inclement weather, multiple school districts in East County have closed for the day or added a two-hour delay for Monday, April 11.

Gresham-Barlow School District schools have a two-hour delay to school's regular schedule.

Centennial School District will also have a two-hour delay. Transportation for the district will also be two hours behind. There will be no mid-day routes for buses.

Reynolds and Corbett School Districts are closed for the day. Only essential staff are required to report to the district.

Portland Tribune

East County school districts open for volunteer opportunities

Community members encouraged to help at Reynolds, Centennial, Gresham-Barlow School Districts. With COVID restriction easing throughout Oregon, East County school districts are now allowing volunteers back into buildings. At Reynolds School District, Assistant Director of Public Relations and Partnership Steve Padilla said there are many opportunities for community members to...
GRESHAM, OR
Shelby Reporter

University of Montevallo closes due to severe weather

MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo has announced it will be closed Friday, March 18 due to the enhanced threat of severe weather in Shelby County. “Please continue to monitor local media for updates on weather conditions and utilize your best judgment based on the weather conditions in your area,” UM’s Facebook post read. “As a reminder, storm shelters are available in the lower levels of the 3D Art Complex and the Center for the Arts. These shelters will open if Montevallo is placed under a tornado watch or tornado warning, and a UM ID is required for entry.”
MONTEVALLO, AL
Record-setting April snow falls on East Multnomah County

Region gets hit with historic 80-year storm as National Weather Service measured more than an inchEast Multnomah County woke up to a rare sight Monday morning, April 11 — nearly an inch of snow in April just a week away from Easter. A winter weather advisory was in place through 10 a.m. as the National Weather Service measured about one inch of snow in Gresham — a record setting amount so late in the year since the weather has been recorded since 1940 at the Portland International Airport. That 80-year record snowfall left many in Oregon without...
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Tribune

Snow showers expected throughout the week in Sandy

Partial sun and warmer temperatures expected for Easter Sunday after week of snow and rain. Snow plows are already hard at work this morning as unseasonable cold weather has hit the Sandy and Metro areas. Sunday, April 10, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a winter storm warning, to remain...
SANDY, OR
Highway 224 to reopen more than a year after Riverside Fire

No hiking or camping is permitted, but the Clackamas River will be accessible in spots as of May 1. More than a year after the Riverside Fire scorched the forests near Estacada, Highway 224 is scheduled to reopen Sunday, May 1, but those hankering for a hike or weekend camping outing will be disappointed. "May 1, when 224 reopens, there (are) going to be limited opportunities up here," said Benjamin Watts, the West Zone Recreation Program Manager on the Mt. Hood National Forest for the U.S. Forest Service. Watts said some "river access points will be...
ESTACADA, OR
Troutdale mulls three bridge, park projects for Metro funding

Two pedestrian bridges, riverfront greenspace could be supported by $800,000 from parks bondThe city of Troutdale has three projects that could be funded through a recent windfall received from the Metro regional government's parks bond. The city will receive $800,000 and is trying to decide, with input from the community, how best to spend it. The three potential projects are: Second Street Bridge — this new bike/pedestrian bridge would enable safe crossing over 257th Drive and improve access between downtown, the soon-to-be complete food cart pod, McMenamins Edgefield and residential areas along Halsey Street. The bridge is expected...
TROUTDALE, OR
