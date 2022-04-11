Severe weather causes delays, closes schools in East County

Gresham-Barlow School District announces school two-hour delay in response to snow.

Due to inclement weather, multiple school districts in East County have closed for the day or added a two-hour delay for Monday, April 11.

Gresham-Barlow School District schools have a two-hour delay to school's regular schedule.

Centennial School District will also have a two-hour delay. Transportation for the district will also be two hours behind. There will be no mid-day routes for buses.

Reynolds and Corbett School Districts are closed for the day. Only essential staff are required to report to the district.