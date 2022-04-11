Flat Rock police reporting water main break at Gibraltar Road and I-75

Flat Rock police are reporting a water main break at Gibraltar Road and I-75.

The police department posted the update on Facebook Monday morning with pictures of the reported break .

Police say they are being told that this is a main line feeding the east end of the City of Flat Rock.

“When our Water Department shuts the water off to repair this, residents water pressure will be effected. PLEASE BE PATIENT while crews are fixing this break,” the police wrote on Facebook.