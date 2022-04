Stanford's Lexie Hull declared for the 2022 WNBA draft last Monday, and today she was taken sixth overall by Indiana Fever. A Spokane native, Hull finished her career with 1,402 points, the 24th most in Stanford history. Her 191 career 3-pointers are the 11th most all-time. Additionally, Hull received the 2022 Elite 90 Award with her 3.9 GPA, was named winner of the 2022 women’s basketball Senior CLASS Award and was honorable mention on the 2021-22 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Division I All-America team.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO