ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Forecast: Breezy winds with spotty showers to linger through the week

By Guy Hagi
hawaiinewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds will continue through the week, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations. Outside of a few afternoon showers over the Kona...

www.hawaiinewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
State
Hawaii State
WINKNEWS.com

Spotty rain, storms remain a possibility through Wednesday

We continue to track a slow-moving cold front that will budge its way into Southwest Florida throughout Wednesday and into the night. While most areas, aside from our northernmost areas, are no longer under any severe threat from the Storm Prediction Center, some additional areas of rain and thunderstorms will remain a possibility through Wednesday.
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Winds#Hawaii News Now
KLTV

Strong to severe storms possible Monday through Wednesday next week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - First Alert Weather Days are in effect for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week. The weather pattern in East Texas will become quite active over the first half of next week as three separate rounds of strong to severe storms will be possible. Beginning with Monday, portions of East Texas are included in a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for ISOLATED afternoon/evening storms. Overall coverage of these potential storms will not be great, but a couple of supercells will try to form late in the afternoon within our northwestern counties and could develop damaging winds and hail up to the size of golf balls, with a low-end chance for an isolated tornado.
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Cold Weather With Strong Winds And Snow Will Sweep Across Northern US

A dose of winter weather and high winds is forecast to travel from the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest, putting residents in the north-central United States in for another nasty week. Early in the week, the storm is forecast to hit the West Coast first, bringing rain and mountain...
ENVIRONMENT
deseret.com

Up to 3 feet of snow and tornadoes expected across U.S. this week

Severe weather from tornadoes, strong winds, hail and blizzards are predicted to sweep across the U.S. on Tuesday. Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the central U.S., from Central Texas to Wisconsin. Northern and western Iowa are predicted to be hit hardest by...
ENVIRONMENT
KTUL

Sunday Forecast: Warm, breezy with high fire danger

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Passing clouds, south breezes and very warm temperatures are expected today. The conditions will lead to a heightened fire danger across Green Country, with the area of most concern west of Highway 75. Afternoon temperatures may reach the low 80s in a few spots, too.
TULSA, OK
WCPO

Lingering showers before spring arrives

Some showers hanging on this evening before we dry out for Sunday. The rain and clouds clear out of the area while you're asleep tonight. Tonight's lows drop into the upper 30s. It will be a bit of a chilly start to your Sunday in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
KEYT

Breezy tonight, chance of showers this weekend

Warm and dry conditions will continue into Friday. A significant cooling trend along with a chance of light rain and mountain snow is forecast over the weekend as a storm system moves south over the region. Much warmer temperatures are expected next week as strong high pressure builds into the state.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy