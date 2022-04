This could be the last year we celebrate the anniversary of Roe vs. Wade, the case that established our constitutional right to abortion in the U.S. The days of legal and accessible abortion across the country are numbered. If the Supreme Court overturns Roe this summer, about 36 million people could lose access to abortion. That’s nearly half of the nation’s people who can become pregnant.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 21 DAYS AGO