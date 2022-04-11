The Lehigh Valley’s townships do more than most realize. Their role is critical. | Opinion

Volumes could be written arguing against Pennsylvania’s archaic system of electing constables, peace officers who independently work with the court system to serve warrants and collect fines, among other duties. But until the state gets with the times and realizes that giving law enforcement power to almost anyone with the will to get on a ballot and do a meager two weeks of basic training, we’re going to have to accept that these people are going to continue acquiring this power with little effort. The races for constable posts generally are non-competitive and the candidates face little scrutiny ahead of their election. So is it too much to ask that the candidates at the very least abide by the requirement that they live in the community they’re elected to serve? For Allentown constable Steven Wiggs, the answer is apparently yes. According to Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin this week filed paperwork to have Wiggs removed from office, alleging that an investigation revealed Wiggs moved to New Jersey but used an Allentown address to run for re-election last November. Lehighvalleylive.com’s efforts to reach Wiggs have been unsuccessful. Martin has laid out a solid case, citing in part daily video surveillance footage of the Allentown address that shows no evidence of Wiggs or his vehicles being present. If Wiggs has a valid defense, he needs to speak up publicly. If not, he should promptly resign and save Martin – and taxpayers – the hassle.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 17 DAYS AGO