ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The Lehigh Valley’s townships do more than most realize. Their role is critical. | Opinion

By Express-Times guest columnist
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

You may read about them in the newspaper or see them along local roads, plowing snow in the winter or patching potholes in the spring. They’re your township supervisors and staff, and while you might not know all of them personally, these public servants show up every day with one goal...

www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley’s rampant ATV, dirt bike usage more than just a safety issue | Turkeys & Trophies

Volumes could be written arguing against Pennsylvania’s archaic system of electing constables, peace officers who independently work with the court system to serve warrants and collect fines, among other duties. But until the state gets with the times and realizes that giving law enforcement power to almost anyone with the will to get on a ballot and do a meager two weeks of basic training, we’re going to have to accept that these people are going to continue acquiring this power with little effort. The races for constable posts generally are non-competitive and the candidates face little scrutiny ahead of their election. So is it too much to ask that the candidates at the very least abide by the requirement that they live in the community they’re elected to serve? For Allentown constable Steven Wiggs, the answer is apparently yes. According to Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin this week filed paperwork to have Wiggs removed from office, alleging that an investigation revealed Wiggs moved to New Jersey but used an Allentown address to run for re-election last November. Lehighvalleylive.com’s efforts to reach Wiggs have been unsuccessful. Martin has laid out a solid case, citing in part daily video surveillance footage of the Allentown address that shows no evidence of Wiggs or his vehicles being present. If Wiggs has a valid defense, he needs to speak up publicly. If not, he should promptly resign and save Martin – and taxpayers – the hassle.
ALLENTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
LehighValleyLive.com

The ghost of Gov. Christie’s policies lingers in the Highlands. Gov. Murphy can change that. | Opinion

Between 2015 and 2018 the Department of Environmental Protection significantly weakened the regulations and administrative procedures that protected New Jersey’s drinking water resources. Amendments and major revisions to Flood Hazard Area, Freshwater Wetlands, Stormwater and Water Quality Management rules, and a curtailing of the Highlands Council’s role in state...
POLITICS
LehighValleyLive.com

‘The water came out of the river’: Driver recounts escape from Lehigh River flood surge

Jose Recarey, who works in protective services, had just finished an overnight assignment in Wilson Borough and was driving home to Hoboken when it happened. It was between 4:30 and 5 a.m. Friday and Recarey, 35, was behind the wheel of his silver 2011 Toyota Camry on Lehigh Drive, heading toward Easton and its Delaware River bridges leading to New Jersey.
EASTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Critical Role#Lehigh Valley#Land Use#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
LehighValleyLive.com

Proof in Easton that Pa.’s voluntary recycling program is a failure | Letter

Pennsylvania’s voluntary recycling program a failure. A walk of a few blocks almost anywhere in the City of Easton will offer concrete proof of that. Storm drains and gutters are clogged with plastic bottles and aluminum cans, tossed from passing cars, dropped carelessly by pedestrians, or blown out of open receptacles. Property owners can find these in their yards and gardens daily. Whether wind-borne or deliberately dropped, this kind of trash is an eyesore, a health hazard, a disruption of our water treatment plants, and can ultimately wind up polluting our waterways. Relying on personal responsibility is obviously a joke.
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

The Confluence in Easton gets green light for development

The Easton Planning Commission voted unanimously Wednesday night to grant conditional final land development approval to The Confluence. The 474,825-square-foot mixed-use development will be built at 185 S. Third St., which was formerly the site of a Days Inn. It is named for the nearby confluence of the Lehigh and Delaware rivers.
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

NCC program to train people on industrial machinery gets state grant

Northampton Community College received a $50,000 grant from the state for a new program that will train students on machines used in manufacturing. NCC’s new Precision Machining program is an eight-week course that teaches safe operation of industrial machinery. It’s geared toward low-income and unemployed Lehigh Valley residents and veterans seeking entry-level jobs.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
65K+
Followers
21K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy