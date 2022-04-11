ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant Town, WV

Arrests made at WV protest denouncing Manchin coal industry ties

 1 day ago

GRANT TOWN, WV (AP) – Grassroots groups blocked the entrance to a West Virginia power plant and denounced Sen. Joe Manchin’s ties to the coal industry.

News outlets report dozens of protesters rallied Saturday outside the front gate of the coal-fired Grant Town Power Plant, and several arrests were made. The protest organized by WV Rising of Morgantown called on Manchin to abandon his support for fossil fuels and support green energy legislation.

Demonstrators also urged the West Virginia Democrat to support legislation to lift up families living in poverty. They also focused on Manchin’s family business, which sells waste coal to the power plant about 90 miles south of Pittsburgh.

