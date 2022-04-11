ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘American Idol': HunterGirl Commands the Stage With a Rascal Flatts Hit [Watch]

By Melinda Lorge
 3 days ago
HunterGirl (Hunter Wolkonowski) has been a standout on American Idol ever since she auditioned for the Season 20 show with Rascal Flatts’ “Riot.” And when she took the stage on Sunday night (April 10) for a new performance as part of the Top 24, she proved exactly why she's still in...

Constance Mack
2d ago

JMO...I don't think she's outstanding in ANY way, the music was WAY to loud and she screamed too much!!! I think Nicolina and Christian BOTH have MUCH better voices!!! AND think one of those 2 should win!!! STILL, best luck to ALL 24 left!!! 🤗🥰🎸🎶🎹

