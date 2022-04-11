Popular Rainbow High now has a rival - the Shadow High dolls that you can pre-order

Hasbro's held a new Fan First Tuesday today for both Transformers and Power Rangers, and amongst the big surprises was the reveal of a slick new addition to the Lightning Collection, which also happens to be one of Power Rangers most iconic weapons. That would be the Power Sword, a weapon wielded by Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' Red Ranger Jason, and we've got your exclusive first look! The Mighty Morphin Red Ranger Power Sword is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth on April 12th at 10 AM PST and features lights, sounds, and touch-activated Light FX, which has the sword beaming with red lights. The Power Sword will retail for $219.99 and will start shipping out on August 1st of this year. You can check out the official description below and more images of the Power Sword starting on the next slide!

SHOPPING ・ 12 HOURS AGO