Popular Rainbow High now has a rival - the Shadow High dolls that you can pre-order

By Deb Kiner
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 1 day ago
The popular line of colorful dolls, Rainbow High, now has a rival - Shadow High. “There is a new school in town ready to disrupt the Rainbow and demand a double take,” says creator MGA Entertainment. The students at Shadow High are available for pre-order online at Amazon,...

PennLive.com

PennLive.com

