To say that the first week of April was a mixed bag is an understatement. Most notably, the Cincinnati Reds’ faced off against the Braves down in Atlanta for Major League Baseball's delayed opening day on April 7, where the team managed to secure a 6-3 victory against the 2021 World Series champions. More good news: The John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge, which connects Cincinnati and Covington, finally reopened on April 8 after being closed to vehicular traffic since Feb. 15, 2021. In decidedly less uplifting news, lawmakers introduced Ohio’s version of the “Don’t Say Gay” bill on April 4. Read on to discover the headlines you might have missed from this week.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO