Bristol, CT

Bristol police blotter

Bristol Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHector Luis Benitez, 26, 475 Stanley St. Flr. 1, New Britain, traffic control signals, improper use-marker/lic/rgstr, ill opn mv w/o minimum insurance, ill opn mv under suspension, operate/parks unregistered mv. Alejandro Andrade, 35, 41 Benson St., New Britain, imp stor pistl/revlr in mv. Dominic Geno Butler, 19, 196 Fox...

www.bristolpress.com

Bristol Press

Bristol man gets 10 years in prison for Plymouth robbery

PLYMOUTH – A Bristol man has been sentenced to a decade behind bars for committing a robbery in Plymouth. Kelly Nixon, 31, faced sentencing last week in New Britain Superior Court after previously taking a plea deal. According to judicial records, Nixon’s 10-year prison term will be followed by...
PLYMOUTH, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol police make arrest in alleged threat at Bristol Central High School

BRISTOL – Bristol police have arrested a juvenile suspect accused of making an alleged threat against students and staff at Bristol Central High School. According to information released by Lt. Patrick Krajewski of the Bristol Police Department, the threat was made on social media and was specified to occur this Thursday or Friday.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

William J. Bernabucci Sr.

William J. Bernabucci, Sr., 75 of Bristol, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2022. Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Francis and Mary (Delaney) Bernabucci. William is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Sandra (Valone) Bernabucci; three sons, William J. Bernabucci, Jr. and his wife Lori, and Scott M. Bernabucci and his fiancé Roxanne Saunders, and baby Michael W. Bernabucci (predeceased) all of Bristol; his sister and brother-in-law Rosemarie and Raymond Kroll, of Berlin; his brother and sister-in-law Robert and Chris Bernabucci of Collinsville; his brother-in-law Fred and his wife Linda Morley of Colchester; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. William served in the United States Army from 1966-1968. His assignment was with the armored division, touring Germany upon his Honorable Discharge he accomplished rank to Sargent. William worked at New Britain Machine, HPM Plastics, and then retired from New Britain General Hospital.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Domenic Manocchio 'Dom', 'Donny'

Domenic Manocchio “Dom”, “Donny”, 62, of Terryville, died on Thursday (April 7, 2022) at Bristol Hospital. Dom was born in Bristol on July 15, 1959 and was the son of the late Anthony and Antoinette (Spinelli) Manocchio. He was raised in Bristol and graduated from Bristol Central High School. A longtime Terryville resident, he formerly worked for Copart and was presently working for Winterberry Gardens. An avid hunter with many trophies, he was a member of the Bristol Fish and Game Club and the Bristol Elks Lodge and was a parishioner of St. Anthony Church, Bristol.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Douglas M. Duval

Douglas M. Duval, 71, of Bristol, beloved husband of Carol (Foley) Duval, died on Tuesday (April 5, 2022) at home after a bravely fought battle with cancer. Doug was born in Bristol on Aug. 8, 1950 and was one of six children of the late George and Jeanne (Laurendeau) Duval.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Wilfredo 'Vito' Hernandez

Wilfredo “Vito” Hernandez, 70, of Southington, formerly of Bristol passed away on April 9, 2022 at Bradley Memorial Hospital in Southington. He was the husband of Dinorah Prieto Hernandez. Vito was born in Bayamon, PR and was the son of the late Bienvenido and Josephine Garcia Hernandez on Sept. 12, 1951. The family moved to Bristol a few months later in 1951.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Rose (Bettua) Szandarowsky

Rose (Bettua) Szandarowsky, 90, of Bristol, widow of Erwin Szandarowsky, passed peacefully on Friday, (April 8, 2022) with her family by her side. Rose was born in Aliquippa, PA on April 14, 1931, and was a daughter of the late Antonio Bettua and Maria Concetta Patrone and Antonio Patrone. She came to Bristol with her family at an early age and married Eddie in 1952. She worked for Hamilton Standard and Wasley Products. She loved to cook, sew, and travel and most of all was a loving grandmother.
BRISTOL, CT
Shropshire Star

'No suspicious circumstances' in death of man who was pulled from river in Shrewsbury

A coroner has been told that there were no suspicious circumstances or third party involvement in the death of a young man who died after being pulled from the River Severn. Toby Jones, aged 31, from Longden Coleham, in Shrewsbury, died at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on April 3 despite the best efforts of emergency services staff who fought to save his life, Shropshire coroner John Ellery heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bristol Press

Bristol Police Department announces new Deputy Chief

BRISTOL – The Bristol Police Department announced the promotion of Matt Moskowitz to Deputy Chief of Police Thursday. The promotion was announced via the Bristol Police Department’s official Facebook and Twitter pages. Moskowitz previously served as a lieutenant. The swearing-in ceremony took place in the council chambers at...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: Longtime city resident turns 100

A heads-up According to Neal Supranovich, there will be a need for seven cars with drivers for the Mum Festival this year with regards to the 2022 “Hometown Heroes,” our Vietnam veterans, those who made it home and those who did not. More on this down the road.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Newington man charged in Plainville home invasion headed to trial

PLAINVILLE -- A Newington man charged in a home invasion in Plainville is fighting the charges against him. Chibuikem Onyebuchi, 31, made his decision known to a judge during a hearing last week in New Britain Superior Court. His case was immediately added to the trial list without a continuance date, as the trial will need to be scheduled once others have taken place.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Hartford Courant

Seymour’s Kenzie Sirowich leads Connecticut West to 91-84 victory in Bridgeport JCC Schoolgirl Classic

In a sea of All-Stars, Kenzie Sirowich stood out. In the 59th Bridgeport JCC Schoolboy/Schoolgirl Classic, Sirowich led the Connecticut West girls to a 91-84 victory over Connecticut East at St. Joseph’s High School. Rosa Rizzetti led the West with 21 points while Sirowich chipped in 18 points. Sirowich won the Milt August MVP Award. She showed off her ability to score from anywhere on the ...
Bristol Press

Plainville police make arrest after vehicle pursuit, investigate alleged ramming incident

PLAINVILLE – Plainville police took a Plainville man into custody after a report Friday of an intentional ramming of a security guard’s vehicle at a Tilcon property. According to a police department statement, around 7 p.m. Friday, the police received a call that a dump truck with a plow had rammed, intentionally, a security guard’s automobile along with two other unoccupied vehicles on the property. Law enforcement pursued the truck, driven by John Bielawski, 70, along Woodford Avenue and then onto Interstate 84 when the truck refused to stop. The chase lasted around 45 minutes before the fleeing vehicle was disabled by Connecticut State Police with spike strips.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Former Bristol City Councilman will be running for the 31st State Senate seat

BRISTOL – Former Bristol City Councilman will be running for the 31st State Senate seat in a bid to represent Thomaston, Plainville, Plymouth, Terryville, Harwinton and Bristol. Hahn credited his family upbringing with emphasizing the importance of putting aside self-interest. “That’s what I’ll bring to the table as State...
BRISTOL, CT

