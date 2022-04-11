Bristol police blotter

William J. Bernabucci, Sr., 75 of Bristol, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2022. Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Francis and Mary (Delaney) Bernabucci. William is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Sandra (Valone) Bernabucci; three sons, William J. Bernabucci, Jr. and his wife Lori, and Scott M. Bernabucci and his fiancé Roxanne Saunders, and baby Michael W. Bernabucci (predeceased) all of Bristol; his sister and brother-in-law Rosemarie and Raymond Kroll, of Berlin; his brother and sister-in-law Robert and Chris Bernabucci of Collinsville; his brother-in-law Fred and his wife Linda Morley of Colchester; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. William served in the United States Army from 1966-1968. His assignment was with the armored division, touring Germany upon his Honorable Discharge he accomplished rank to Sargent. William worked at New Britain Machine, HPM Plastics, and then retired from New Britain General Hospital.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO