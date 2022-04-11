ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former coach addresses Dwayne Haskins’ death in Florida

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 1 day ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day, who once coached Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, called his former player’s death in Florida a tragedy Monday.

The news of Haskins’ death broke out Saturday, when his agent said that the quarterback was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Florida .

The Florida Highway Patrol later confirmed that Haskins was walking along on I-595 when he was hit by a dump truck. He died at the scene.

Day was Haskins’ coach when he played for the Buckeyes. Day said Haskins was a joy to be around.

“He kinda had an old soul about him, you know,” Day said. “Somebody who was young and very very talented on the field, just had a gift for throwing the football, but sometimes when you were talking to him, you thought you were talking to a 45, 50-year-old man.”

The OSU coach said the past few days have been hard for his team.

“We prayed on it this morning. … We’re going to lean on each other the best we can,” he said.

As of this report, the Buckeyes are working on a way to honor Dwayne’s memory. Day said a tribute will probably be done this Saturday.

