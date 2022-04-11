Former coach addresses Dwayne Haskins’ death in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day, who once coached Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, called his former player’s death in Florida a tragedy Monday.
The news of Haskins’ death broke out Saturday, when his agent said that the quarterback was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Florida .Ride operator hospitalized after getting stuck in Florida fair ride
The Florida Highway Patrol later confirmed that Haskins was walking along on I-595 when he was hit by a dump truck. He died at the scene.
Day was Haskins’ coach when he played for the Buckeyes. Day said Haskins was a joy to be around.
“He kinda had an old soul about him, you know,” Day said. “Somebody who was young and very very talented on the field, just had a gift for throwing the football, but sometimes when you were talking to him, you thought you were talking to a 45, 50-year-old man.”Tarpon Springs man drove 100 mph in a 55-mph zone, police say
The OSU coach said the past few days have been hard for his team.
“We prayed on it this morning. … We’re going to lean on each other the best we can,” he said.
As of this report, the Buckeyes are working on a way to honor Dwayne’s memory. Day said a tribute will probably be done this Saturday.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 0